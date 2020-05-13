National

Free study for virus-hit Tas industries

By AAP Newswire

Tourism and hospitality workers in Tasmania are being offered free university courses as the industries battle through the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Tasmania has made scholarships available for graduate certificates in business and tourism studies.

"It has been devastating to see the hard work and ingenuity of Tasmanian operators and their staff undercut by something which is completely beyond their control," University Vice-Chancellor Rufus Black said.

"We see these courses as a way of supporting Tasmania and Tasmanians to stay engaged, to build knowledge."

There is no cap on the number of people who can study the courses, with prospective students encouraged to apply online.

Recently released data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed overseas arrivals to country fell by a record 60 per cent in March.

Tasmania fared slightly better, with the number of international short-term visitors dropping by half compared to the same time last year.

No new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state on Tuesday for the fifth-straight day, with just 27 of an overall 225 cases remaining active.

