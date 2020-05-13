National

Troy Buswell denies family violence crimes

By AAP Newswire

Former West Australian treasurer Troy Buswell - AAP

1 of 1

Controversial former Western Australian treasurer Troy Buswell has denied repeatedly attacking his ex-partner and will face trial.

Buswell, whose political life was marred by scandals, is facing six assault charges and one count of unlawfully damaging a door.

It is alleged he was violent towards the woman between April 2015 and December last year, including one incident on Valentine's Day in 2016.

Buswell, 53, faced Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday where his lawyer Laura Willox entered pleas of not guilty. He will next face court for a trial allocation hearing in July.

Latest articles

AFL

Port confident of virus travel exemption

The AFL and South Australia’s government are continuing negotiations over travel exemptions for Port Adelaide and the Adelaide Crows when games resume.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Clubs face tough calls before AFL return

While AFL clubs face tough calls on football department staff, the game’s governing body continues to negotiate with state governments on training protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hart accepts AFL training breach sanction

Adelaide assistant coach Ben Hart has apologised for his role in the Crows’ AFL training rules breach and accepted his six-week suspension.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire