Troy Buswell denies family violence crimes

Controversial former Western Australian treasurer Troy Buswell has denied repeatedly attacking his ex-partner and will face trial.

Buswell, whose political life was marred by scandals, is facing six assault charges and one count of unlawfully damaging a door.

It is alleged he was violent towards the woman between April 2015 and December last year, including one incident on Valentine's Day in 2016.

Buswell, 53, faced Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday where his lawyer Laura Willox entered pleas of not guilty. He will next face court for a trial allocation hearing in July.