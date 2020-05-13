National

Coalition crackdown on class action suits

By AAP Newswire

Greedy financiers who bankroll class action lawsuits and then hog the profits are coming under the microscope.

Attorney-General Christian Porter said many litigation funders were taking up to 30 per cent of legal settlements, leaving members of class actions to fight over the scraps once legal fees and costs were paid.

"That is clear evidence that the system is not delivering fair and equitable outcomes for those mums and dads who join class actions, and it demonstrates why an inquiry into all aspects of the system is needed," he said.

A coalition-led parliamentary inquiry will examine the impact of class actions on businesses hit by coronavirus.

It will also look at the relationship between litigation funders and lawyers acting for class action members, and the impact of a Victorian plan to allow lawyers to charge contingency fees.

Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said the inquiry was a shameless attempt to protect the government's big business mates.

"The Morrison government's inquiry into class actions and litigation funding is a shameless move towards denying justice and fair compensation for ordinary Australians," he said.

"Litigation funding and class actions provide a vital path to justice for ordinary Australians trying to uphold their rights against wealthy defendants with vastly greater resources."

Earlier this year, pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson and two affiliated companies were ordered to pay $2.6 million in damages to three women at the centre of a class action on faulty pelvic mesh implants.

The federal government will also pay $212.5 million to settle three class actions launched by victims of toxic firefighting contamination.

Mr Dreyfus said it was no coincidence the inquiry was announced just days after victims of the government's robodebt scheme signed up to a class action.

