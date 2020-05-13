National

More COVID cases linked to Vic abattoir

By AAP Newswire

Three additional coronavirus cases have been linked to a Melbourne abattoir, amid easing restrictions across Victoria.

The state's coronavirus count stands at 1514 cases, with another seven confirmed on Wednesday.

Three close contacts of workers at Brooklyn's Cedar Meats have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, taking the abattoir cluster to 88 cases.

It comes as the government unveils a $150 million package to help Victoria's struggling tourism, sport and creative industries as they prepare to reopen.

Victorians can now have five friends or family members at their home, ahead of a return to face-to-face teaching from May 26.

Under new rules, 10 people can also gather outdoors and partake in activities such as hiking, fishing and golfing, as long as social-distancing rules are observed.

Ten guests can attend weddings while funerals may have 20 mourners indoors or 30 outdoors.

But Jobs Minister Martin Pakula warns easing restrictions don't mean Victoria is back to business as usual.

"It's not a free for all," he told reporters.

Just 110 of Victoria's total coronavirus cases remain active, with nine patients in hospital including six in intensive care.

The extra Cedar Meats cases were already under investigation and not included in the overnight increase.

Two other misdiagnosed COVID-19 cases have also been removed from Victoria's total count.

The death toll remains at 18.

