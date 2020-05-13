National

Red tape cuts to light up cannabis markets

By AAP Newswire

Medicinal cannabis being grown in Melbourne.

Dope growers will find it easier to send their supplies overseas as the government moves to slash red tape for them.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has introduced legislation to certify legitimate exports of narcotic goods, including hemp and medicinal cannabis.

"We want our agricultural industries to be able to capitalise on the opportunities that flow from growth in our region and globally," he told parliament on Wednesday.

"This bill allow the growth of export markets for hemp and medicinal cannabis industries."

The National Farmers Federation wants to grow agricultural exports from the $43 billion a year now to $100 billion annually.

Mr Littleproud said cutting red tape for emerging industries would let agriculture come out firing after the threat of COVID-19 has passed.

Labor supports the legislation, guaranteeing it will sail through both houses of parliament.

