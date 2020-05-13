National

Dog puberty ‘naughty phase’ mirrors humans

By AAP Newswire

HOT WEATHER AUSTRALIA - AAP

1 of 1

Teenage rebellion is an indisputable phenomenon among humans and scientists have now found it happens in dogs, who become less obedient when they hit puberty.

Researchers from Newcastle and Nottingham universities observed and scored responses by Golden Retriever and Labrador breeds and cross breeds to an established command given by their primary carer and a stranger in a controlled setting.

As predicted, adolescent dogs responded less when told to sit - but only when the command was given by their carer, not a stranger.

The reduction in obedience to the carer was more pronounced in dogs with a less secure attachment to their owner.

For female dogs, an insecure relationship saw them hit puberty early, which has also been observed in humans.

Looking at "trainability", the researchers collected data on a larger cohort of canines, adding German Shepherds to the mix, and found carers assigned lower scores to dogs around adolescence (eight months), than pre-adolescence (five months) and post-adolescence (12 months).

Conversely, the trainers reported an increase in "trainability" when adolescent.

"In humans, the conflict between parents and adolescents is proposed to function to test and potentially re-establish secure attachments," the researchers wrote in a paper published in Biology Letters.

"A lack of secure attachments during childhood and adolescence is associated with earlier reproduction.

"In dogs, it is possible that the attachment to a carer acts as a cue of environmental quality, where the carer is the main source of survival.

"In this case, the attachment could have an evolutionary function to mediate between life-history strategies that favour roaming and early reproduction, versus continued human care and delayed reproduction."

The researchers found that for most dogs, adolescent naughtiness was a passing phase, but the consequences could be lasting as many were rehomed to shelters around that age.

Latest articles

News

No job too big or too small for A.J. Baines

Earthmoving and cartage contract business A.J. Baines believes in accountability, well-maintained equipment, punctuality and integrity at every step of the sales process. Established by Archie Baines as a family business in the early 1980s, today...

David Rak
News

Nagambie teen prevents tragedy

A quick-thinking teenager prevented a tragedy when she pulled a child from Lake Nagambie last week. Maddy Boddington, 14, was walking along the boardwalk when she noticed Ana Chilcott, 5, riding her bike down the hill at speed. Ana panicked when her...

David Rak
News

Feedback sought on Seymour cemetery upgrade

Seymour Cemetery Trust is asking for community input on the development of its masterplan. The Seymour cemetery needs more lawn grave area and will apply to the Department of Health and Human Services for funding. The Trust is also working with...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire