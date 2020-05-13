Virus inquiry puts PM’s chief in spotlight

Scott Morrison's top adviser and a host of senior bureaucrats are set to be quizzed over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Philip Gaetjens will appear at the Senate inquiry into the government's coronavirus response on Wednesday.

He'll be joined by Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy and acting health department boss Caroline Edwards as well as the chief of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission, Peter Harris.

The nation's coronavirus death toll reached 98 on Wednesday after an 81-year-old woman who'd been a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship died in NSW.

It's the 22nd death from the coronavirus-plagued cruise ship.

The government has created a new position to help respond to coronavirus, with Ruth Vine appointed the country's first deputy chief medical officer for mental health.

Health Minister Greg Hunt will make a statement on mental health to parliament on Wednesday, saying the government is taking the issue incredibly seriously after academic research flagged a potential rise in suicides.

"One of the things we are aware of is that whilst we're practising physical distancing we should also be engaging in the social contact over the phone, in whatever way we can, to tell people that we're there, we understand," he told the ABC.

"They may be isolated but they're not alone."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has been cleared of having coronavirus, after being tested because he coughed his way through a speech updating the nation on the economy.

Treasury forecasts a $50 billion hit to the economy in the June quarter, as household spending and investment is expected to remain soft.

The jobless rate is also expected to rise to 10 per cent, from a low of 5.1 per cent in February.

States are starting to ease restrictions on business and community life after the national average daily increase in cases dipped to just 0.14 per cent.

Australia has recorded 6966 cases, with 6229 recovered.

Federal parliament is continuing to debate privacy protections around one of the key pillars in the recovery, the COVIDSafe app, which has been downloaded by 5.6 million Australians.

The draft laws passed the lower house on Tuesday night and head to the Senate on Wednesday.

Political debate continues around whether the $1500 a fortnight wage subsidy program JobKeeper should be extended to migrants and casuals, or cut off before its expected end date of September.