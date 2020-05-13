National

Virus toll rises to 98 after a NSW death

By AAP Newswire

Cruise ship passengers disembark the Ruby Princess. - AAP

1 of 1

An 81-year-old woman who went on the coronavirus-plagued Ruby Princess cruise ship has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 47 and 98 nationwide.

The woman died on Tuesday, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters on Wednesday, and disembarked the Ruby Princess in Sydney on March 19.

It's the first COVID-19 death to be reported in Australia since last Tuesday.

NSW recorded six new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, including three authorities fear were caught within the community.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in NSW in the prior 24-hour period as state parliament resumed to consider a number of measures to help tackle the coronavirus crisis

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday said success should be perceived as a healthy balance between economic and social activity, and manageable case numbers.

NSW parliament resumed on Tuesday with the coalition government introducing bills proposing to amend about 40 Acts, following the passage of emergency legislation in March.

Among the amendments were a payroll tax exemption for JobKeeper payments to stood-down workers, and changes to annual and long service leave laws to provide alternatives to standing down workers.

Students this week resumed some face-to-face learning in NSW while on Friday, restrictions will ease around outdoor gatherings and cafes and restaurants.

Latest articles

News

No job too big or too small for A.J. Baines

Earthmoving and cartage contract business A.J. Baines believes in accountability, well-maintained equipment, punctuality and integrity at every step of the sales process. Established by Archie Baines as a family business in the early 1980s, today...

David Rak
News

Nagambie teen prevents tragedy

A quick-thinking teenager prevented a tragedy when she pulled a child from Lake Nagambie last week. Maddy Boddington, 14, was walking along the boardwalk when she noticed Ana Chilcott, 5, riding her bike down the hill at speed. Ana panicked when her...

David Rak
News

Feedback sought on Seymour cemetery upgrade

Seymour Cemetery Trust is asking for community input on the development of its masterplan. The Seymour cemetery needs more lawn grave area and will apply to the Department of Health and Human Services for funding. The Trust is also working with...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire