Virus toll rises to 98 after a NSW death

An 81-year-old woman who went on the coronavirus-plagued Ruby Princess cruise ship has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 47 and 98 nationwide.

The woman died on Tuesday, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters on Wednesday, and disembarked the Ruby Princess in Sydney on March 19.

It's the first COVID-19 death to be reported in Australia since last Tuesday.

NSW recorded six new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, including three authorities fear were caught within the community.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in NSW in the prior 24-hour period as state parliament resumed to consider a number of measures to help tackle the coronavirus crisis

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday said success should be perceived as a healthy balance between economic and social activity, and manageable case numbers.

NSW parliament resumed on Tuesday with the coalition government introducing bills proposing to amend about 40 Acts, following the passage of emergency legislation in March.

Among the amendments were a payroll tax exemption for JobKeeper payments to stood-down workers, and changes to annual and long service leave laws to provide alternatives to standing down workers.

Students this week resumed some face-to-face learning in NSW while on Friday, restrictions will ease around outdoor gatherings and cafes and restaurants.