National

Alleged victim charged over Vic gold heist

By AAP Newswire

A file image of gold bullion - AAP

1 of 1

The alleged victim of a multi-million dollar Melbourne gold heist has been charged with offences including perjury.

Daniel Ede is charged alongside Karl Kachami with stealing $3.9 million in gold bullion, cash and other valuables from the Melbourne Gold Company on April 27.

Kachami, 48, was earlier this month accused of robbing Ede at gunpoint and falsely imprisoning him.

Now Ede, 37, is charged with seven offences including knowingly making a false statement about the incident.

He is also charged with entering the Collins Street business as a trespasser armed with a handgun with the intent to steal.

Other offences against Ede include possessing an unlicensed firearm.

Large amounts of gold, cash, and a loaded handgun and stolen number plates were allegedly found at properties at Hawthorn East and Fitzroy as well as Dollar, in Victoria's southeast, police earlier said.

Ede did not apply for bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

His lawyer asked a summary of the allegations not be released to media because it would cast Ede in a "bad light", adding the prosecution's case against him was circumstantial.

Magistrate Bernard Fitzgerald declined to release the details.

Ede was remanded in custody to reappear alongside Kachami on July 24 for a committal case conference.

Latest articles

Education

GSSC students enjoy free internet and laptops as part of Australian-first project

In the lead-up to Term 2, Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Lauren Millar was not sure how she was going to learn remotely without internet or a computer at home. But she was given a lifeline. Her family was chosen to be part of...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education department takes Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member to VCAT

A member of the group Stop Shepparton’s New Super School has been ordered to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal by the Department of Education, in a dispute over a Freedom of Information request.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Kialla West students head back to school

When the bell rang to start term two, schools throughout the Goulburn Valley were unusually quiet. Roll call was swift at Kialla West Primary School, with only five students on campus for the first day of term, 12 on Thursday and eight signed up for...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire