Private schools rush to fast-tracked money

By AAP Newswire

More than 750 private schools have sought fast-tracked payments under a federal government scheme to encourage them to open following the coronavirus-driven closure.

Under the deal, private schools with a plan to fully reopen classrooms at the start of June have been offered one-eighth of their money - a total of almost $1.7 billion - two months early on May 21.

The same amount would be paid on June 9 if at least half their students are back in regular classroom-based learning from June 1.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said he was encouraged by the response.

"We have had over 750 who have said that they would like to have their payments brought forward," Mr Tehan told the ABC on Tuesday.

He said there would be outbreaks in schools as students and teachers returned, but there were steps in place to deal with such incidents.

He said his department was researching whether the school shutdown had impacted on student learning.

"We will continue to work with (the states) to ensure that we are doing everything we can to enable all students to deal with what they might have missed out on with regards to their education," he said.

