Frydenberg seeks virus test over cough

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is in isolation while he awaits the results of a test for the coronavirus.

Mr Frydenberg coughed several times during a parliamentary speech on Australia's economic situation on Tuesday and later sought the advice of a deputy chief medical officer.

"The DCMO advised me that out of an abundance of caution, it was prudent I be tested for COVID-19," he said in a statement.

"Following the receipt of his advice, I immediately left Parliament House to be tested and will await the result in isolation.

"I expect the result of my test to be provided tomorrow."

