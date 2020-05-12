National

Suspended SA nurse gets tougher penalty

By AAP Newswire

An Adelaide woman convicted for working as a nurse while suspended has been ordered to do community service after a health regulator argued her initial good-behaviour bond was inadequate.

Helena Maryja Heaft admitted to working shifts in aged care homes while suspended, earning more than $29,000 between February and June 2018.

In October last year, Heaft pleaded guilty in Adelaide Magistrates Court to 66 counts of claiming to be a registered nurse and was placed on a three-year good-behaviour bond.

She was also ordered to pay a victims of crime levy of more than $10,000.

However, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency appealed the sentence, arguing it did not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offending.

In a judgment delivered on Monday, the South Australian Supreme Court agreed and ordered Heaft perform 80 hours of community service within 18 months.

Justice Kevin Nicholson said under the circumstance, the court's intervention was required in order to maintain an adequate standard of sentencing within the national scheme.

"Ordinarily, these submissions would carry significant weight and a substantial fine would be ordered," he said.

"Given her overall financial circumstances, I am satisfied that the respondent would be unable to comply with an order for a fine other than a really quite modest one.

"A modest fine would not be proportionate to the gravity of the offending."

AHPRA chief Martin Fletcher welcomed the stronger sentence and said public safety was the agency's number one concern.

"I hope this outcome sends a clear message of deterrence to anyone considering breaking the law and putting vulnerable aged care residents at risk," he said.

Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia chair Lynette Cusack said people trusted nurses and those who falsely claimed to be a registered nurse betrayed that trust.

Heaft was originally suspended in January 2018 after being convicted on two counts of supplying prescription tablets without authority.

