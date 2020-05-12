National

Island man in WA jail over child sex abuse

By AAP Newswire

A Christmas Island man has been jailed for more than four years after he took indecent photographs of a child he regularly babysat, then tried to claim he had been "stitched up" after his arrest.

Police found thousands of images of children as young as three months being sexually exploited when they raided his marital home last year and examined a mobile phone and laptop.

Indecent images of the victim sleeping and being sexually interfered with were among them.

The man's lawyer conceded a term of immediate imprisonment was appropriate, saying the offending was aggravated by the breach of trust.

He said his client had given no insight to the author of a pre-sentence report about why he did it.

"It's probably because he's a pedophile," District Court of WA Judge Simon Stone said.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty but also told a psychologist he had been stitched up, claiming to believe the victim had previously been sexually abused, and he was attempting to gather evidence to prove it.

"Your attempts to avoid the consequences of your actions in what you told the psychologist is complete rubbish," Judge Stone said.

He described the child exploitation material as horrendous, saying it was among the worst he'd seen as a judge, with some of the images involving animals.

"It was sick, disgusting and he was babysitting a child," Judge Stone said.

"I had to unfortunately view that material. I wouldn't wish it upon anyone else."

He told the man he should be disgusted and ashamed of himself.

The man was sentenced to four years and four months in jail.

He will be eligible for parole after serving two years and four months.

