National

Vic police officers honoured in parliament

By AAP Newswire

QUESTION TIME - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has led tributes to the four Victorian police officers killed last month, telling parliament their loss "sent a shudder through all of us".

MPs on Tuesday held a minute's silence for Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, who were killed at the side of a Melbourne freeway while on duty.

Remembering the blue ribbons and flowers placed on the doors of Victorian police stations after the tragedy, Mr Morrison said their loss was felt by every Australian.

"We all felt it. Not only Victorians, but every Australian," he said.

"Because we know those who wear that police uniform, wherever they do it in the country, they stand between us and the harm that can befall any of us.

"May our brave and dedicated officers rest in peace. We owe them more than we can speak of, and may their families draw great comfort from their country's love."

The prime minister said the nation had honoured the four police officers, despite the restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese praised the "Australian heroes" whose names "should never have been joined together in this way".

"What happened on that bleak April night shook the nation," Mr Albanese told the House of Representatives.

"We will remember you, Josh, Lynette, Glen, and Kevin. We will remember you to the laws you lived and the people you work. We give thanks for your service."

The four officers were killed when they were hit by a truck while they were impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22.

The four constables were farewelled at private funerals.

A state memorial service will be held for them when coronavirus measures on large gatherings are lifted.

Latest articles

News

A special Mother’s Day gift for Moama mum

VANESSA Bronsgeest celebrated her first Mother’s Day by welcoming her first child to the world. The perfect gift, considering the Moama mum and husband Chris Bronsgeest weren’t expecting their son to be born until his due date on Friday...

Ivy Jensen
News

Operation Bindii winners announced by Murray River Council

MURRAY River Council has declared Operation Bindii a raging success. As part of the initiative, residents across the region were asked to use their time in isolation to remove the prickly pest from their properties. And those who took part had the...

Brayden May
News

Students set to gradually go back to school

SOME families are jumping for joy as the Victorian government announced students will gradually return to classroom learning in the coming weeks. From Tuesday, May 26, all prep, grade 1 and grade 2 students, specialist school students, as well as...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire