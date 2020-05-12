National

NT health boss ‘terrified’ by virus threat

By AAP Newswire

People hang out at a Darwin park - AAP

1 of 1

The Northern Territory's chief health officer says he is personally terrified of the risks still posed by the coronavirus despite the territory's success in limiting the spread of the disease.

As he thanked locals for their efforts to combat the virus in recent weeks, Hugh Heggie said he remained concerned about what could happen should a wave of new infections hit the region.

"I'm going to start by saying I'm personally terrified," Dr Heggie said on Tuesday.

"I'm terrified because if we do have an outbreak here, we need to be prepared for it.

"I don't want to see the dreadful harm that has been done elsewhere in the world with lives lost."

Dr Heggie urged locals to continue with social distancing and good hygiene, and said it was particularly important for people who became unwell to stay home.

"This is so important and we've seen new waves in countries that actually had very good results early on," he said.

So far, the Territory has had only 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and only two of those remain active.

There have been no deaths.

On Friday, the government will start to lift more restrictions, allowing restaurants, cafes, and bars to reopen as long as people purchase food.

Non-contact sports can start up and indoor activities will be allowed with a two-hour time limit.

Beauty salons, gyms, libraries and places of religious worship can also resume.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said about 1000 businesses had signed up to reopen and had submitted COVID-19 safety plans.

"They're changing the way their business operates. People coming in and out of separate doors, spacing their tables out," she said.

"It's a big step forward for them."

The third and final stage on June 5 will remove the two-hour limit on indoor activities, allow the operation of bars and club without food being compulsory, and allow the return of entertainment venues and cinemas.

Team sports such as football and netball will also be permitted.

The internal border controls restricting access to areas that include indigenous communities under the Commonwealth Biosecurity Act will remain in place until June 18 and possibly longer.

The NT's border closures with other states will also remain in force.

Latest articles

Tennis

Pique pessimistic Davis Cup will go ahead

Footballer Gerard Pique, whose company Kosmos runs the Davis Cup, has cast doubt over the tennis tournament going ahead in Madrid this year.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Pessimism about Davis Cup this year

Slated for November in Madrid, the Davis Cup is in doubt because of COVID-19 and the feeling it would struggle without crowds.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Pandemic has Barty savouring time as No.1

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty continues to prove one of Australia’s most gifted sporting all-rounders, slashing her golf handicap from 10 to five during COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire