Not guilty pleas over viral loo roll fight

By AAP Newswire

A toilet paper aisle in a Woolworths supermarket (file image)

A mother-daughter duo at the centre of a coronavirus-fuelled stoush over toilet paper at a Sydney supermarket have pleaded not guilty.

Treiza Bebawy, 60, and Meriam Bebawy, 23, were charged with affray after an altercation with another woman at a Woolworths store in Chullora on March 7.

The pleas were entered on Tuesday in Bankstown Local Court and the case was adjourned to June 9.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media in March amid widespread panic buying of toilet paper.

Police allege the Bebawys' conduct was such that it "would cause a person of reasonable firmness at the scene to fear for his or her safety".

The other shopper, Tracey Hinckson, was not injured in the fracas.

