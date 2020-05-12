National

ACT cafes, restaurants reopen this weekend

By AAP Newswire

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr. - AAP

Canberra cafes and restaurants will able to reopen from midnight on Friday, but only with 10 seated guests.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr acknowledged the slight easing of coronavirus restrictions would only make economic sense for a small number of businesses.

"It is clear that the vast majority of the hospitality industry will remain takeaway-only for now," Mr Barr told reporters on Tuesday.

The number of patrons permitted will be gradually increased over coming months.

ACT playgrounds, dog parks and outdoor gyms will also reopen this weekend, along with some national parks and reserves.

Community centres and halls will be able to host gatherings of up to 10 people and libraries will begin to reopen.

Mr Barr is urging people returning to playgrounds to wash their hands before and after using equipment.

The ACT has no active cases of coronavirus.

There have been 107 cases recorded in the national capital including three deaths, with 12,260 negative tests returned.

Mr Barr is urging people to avoid crowds wherever possible and continue practising social distancing.

"You should approach any other person like they have the virus, or that you might be carrying the virus, so you must stay apart as much as possible," he said.

