Virus app bill introduced to parliament

Millions of Australians using the government's coronavirus tracing app are a step closer to having their privacy protected in law.

Legislation introduced to federal parliament on Tuesday could see hackers face five years in jail as well as hefty fines for illegally accessing data stored by the app.

Already 5.6 million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app and Attorney-General Christian Porter is hoping more will be encouraged to do so as a result of the proposed privacy laws.

The privacy protections were unprecedented, he said.

"The public can be assured that the government is doing all it can to keep their data as secure as possible," he said.

Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus also hoped more Australians would take up the app as a result of the proposed laws.

"This bill would introduce the strongest privacy safeguards that have ever been put in place by any Australian parliament," Mr Dreyfus said.

Under the laws, business owners can't ban or refuse to serve people if they don't have the app.

It would also be illegal to access the data without authorisation or to store the data overseas.

All offences have a maximum penalty of five years in jail, a $63,00 fine or both.

Mr Porter and Mr Dreyfus said Tuesday's bill had some new clauses from what was originally proposed.

People could refuse others from their home if they didn't have the app, data from former users could not be collected and Australia's privacy watchdog would have greater oversight of the running of the app.