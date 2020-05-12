National

Parliament to restart earlier than planned

By AAP Newswire

Members of the Federal Parliament - AAP



Federal parliament will return to regular scheduling earlier than planned as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.

Attorney-General Christian Porter said there would be additional sitting weeks slotted in before the next official sitting week of August 11.

"Any suggestion that there is any intention on the part of the government to leave a void ... is not correct," Mr Porter told parliament on Tuesday.

Labor tried to push the government into producing the revised sitting calendar by Wednesday.

Manager of opposition business Tony Burke said if the NRL could restart play by the end of May, parliament should be able to meet sooner.

"Scrutiny should not be another casualty of this pandemic," he said.

"This is the largest period of expenditure in the nation's history and for the parliament to not be sitting is absurd."

Mr Porter said the government would soon produce the new calendar but not on Labor's deadline.

"We're arguing here over literally a matter of days," he said.

