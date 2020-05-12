National

Convicted NSW murderer could soon be free

By AAP Newswire

Sydney West Trial Courts (file image) - AAP

The NSW parole board intends to release a three-time killer who is serving a 24-year sentence for beating his former fiancee to death with a piece of wood in regional NSW.

The State Parole Authority in April formed an intention to grant parole to Reginald Kenneth Arthurell who in 1997 was jailed for a minimum term of 18 years after murdering Venet Raylee Mulhall at her Coonabarabran home in 1995.

Arthurell, who has been refused parole four times since he was first eligible in 2015, has one year remaining of his sentence which expires on May 24, 2021.

The Serious Offenders Review Council recommended Arthurell be released on parole because his release into the community would be without supervision or monitoring by the authorities if he served his full sentence without parole.

The SPA will hold a public review hearing on May 21 before it makes its decision.

The hearing, at Sydney West Trial Courts in Parramatta, will allow submissions from Ms Mulhall's family.

If Arthurell is granted parole, he will be ordered to comply with stringent conditions including electronic monitoring and ongoing engagement with treatment.

Arthurell beat Ms Mulhall with a piece of wood in what a judge described as "a senseless and wanton killing of a good woman".

At the time of the murder, Arthurell was on parole for the manslaughter of his stepfather, who he stabbed to death in Sydney in May 1974.

He had also served a jail sentence for the manslaughter of a naval officer in the Northern Territory in November 1981.

