Accused Qld balcony killer’s bail loosened

By AAP Newswire

Breanna Robinson (file image) - AAP

A Gold Coast man who allegedly threw a woman off a balcony will no longer have to wear a tracking device while on bail for murder.

Jayden Daniel Moorea is accused of murdering 21-year-old Breeana Robinson, who died after she plunged from the 11th floor of a luxury Southport apartment in 2013.

Moorea's bail was varied in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, with Justice Peter Callaghan saying he was not a flight risk.

