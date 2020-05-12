Accused Qld balcony killer’s bail loosened

National
Accused Qld balcony killer’s bail loosenedBy AAP Newswire
A Gold Coast man who allegedly threw a woman off a balcony will no longer have to wear a tracking device while on bail for murder.
Jayden Daniel Moorea is accused of murdering 21-year-old Breeana Robinson, who died after she plunged from the 11th floor of a luxury Southport apartment in 2013.
Moorea's bail was varied in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, with Justice Peter Callaghan saying he was not a flight risk.