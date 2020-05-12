Drug addict jailed for setting man alight

A drug addict who helped set another man on fire as he slept inside his own car has been jailed for up to seven years.

Clinton Phillips and his mate David Maddocks helped torch 43-year-old Phillip Payet's car after the victim fell asleep inside at Frankston, in southeast Melbourne, on December 27, 2016.

Mr Payet survived with burns to almost 70 per cent of his body but will never recovery fully. He still wears a compression mask around his head.

Phillips, 41, was jailed in the County Court of Victoria on Tuesday for a maximum of seven years after pleading guilty to recklessly causing serious injury.

His victim sometimes thinks it would have been better to die. The attack left him looking like a "freak show" and a skeleton of his former self.

"It (the attack) all felt like an eternity. The pain was excruciating," Mr Payet told the court in a statement.

"I had to learn to walk, talk and feed myself.

"I hate what I see when I look in the mirror."

Mr Payet said his granddaughter was scared of how he looked.

"I can't even cuddle her anymore."

Judge Liz Gaynor accepted Maddocks was the instigator of the "appalling" and "hideous" attack. But she said Phillips' role also deserved serious condemnation.

"The injuries inflicted on Mr Payet could hardly have been more grave," she said.

"This to a man you did not even know."

Mr Payet had spent Boxing Day fixing up his car outside his Frankston home before falling asleep inside the vehicle.

Maddocks had a beef with him and drove past the house before returning with Phillips and a jerry can, prosecutors earlier said.

Maddocks poured it through the window of Mr Payet's car, lit it on fire and fled with Phillips while the victim stumbled out, screaming for help.

Mr Payet described waking to a "cold, wet feeling all over" and thought it was a joke before being engulfed in flames.

Phillips was using ice at the time and had a significant drug debt.

He must serve five years of his sentence before being eligible for release on parole.

The 41-year-old is already behind bars for previous crimes, including holding up a Subway store with a knife.

Maddocks has admitted to intentionally causing serious injury to Mr Payet. He is due back in court on August 20.