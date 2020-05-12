Compulsory virus test to protect WA police

Laws compelling infectious disease testing for anyone who exposes Western Australian police officers to bodily fluids may be expanded to include COVID-19.

Current laws allow for offenders to be compulsorily tested for blood-borne viruses such as HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C if their bodily fluids transfer to officers during an arrest or assault.

Under legislative amendments to be introduced to state parliament this week, coronavirus will be added to the list of diseases.

Mucous, saliva and respiratory secretions will be taken from the offender then tested.

Police Minister Michelle Roberts said the proposal provided officers with reassurance and a faster return to the frontline, without the need for long quarantining.

"Many people cannot imagine the trauma of thinking you might be exposed to this virus and the terrible uncertainty until a test result comes in," Ms Roberts said.

"Over the last few months, our police have done an outstanding job enforcing difficult and sometimes unpopular measures.

"They have helped keep us all safe and it is our duty and responsibility to ensure they are kept as safe as possible too."

WA Police Union president Harry Arnott said the union had lobbied for the changes since the onset of the pandemic.

"The risk of exposure to COVID-19 will remain until there is a vaccine so these changes provide our members with the assurances they need to ensure they are not exposing their colleagues and families to the virus," Mr Arnott said.

Police were exposed to bodily fluids on 130 occasions last year, including 64 instances where officers were spat at.