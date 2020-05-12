National

Compulsory virus test to protect WA police

By AAP Newswire

Laws compelling infectious disease testing for anyone who exposes Western Australian police officers to bodily fluids may be expanded to include COVID-19.

Current laws allow for offenders to be compulsorily tested for blood-borne viruses such as HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C if their bodily fluids transfer to officers during an arrest or assault.

Under legislative amendments to be introduced to state parliament this week, coronavirus will be added to the list of diseases.

Mucous, saliva and respiratory secretions will be taken from the offender then tested.

Police Minister Michelle Roberts said the proposal provided officers with reassurance and a faster return to the frontline, without the need for long quarantining.

"Many people cannot imagine the trauma of thinking you might be exposed to this virus and the terrible uncertainty until a test result comes in," Ms Roberts said.

"Over the last few months, our police have done an outstanding job enforcing difficult and sometimes unpopular measures.

"They have helped keep us all safe and it is our duty and responsibility to ensure they are kept as safe as possible too."

WA Police Union president Harry Arnott said the union had lobbied for the changes since the onset of the pandemic.

"The risk of exposure to COVID-19 will remain until there is a vaccine so these changes provide our members with the assurances they need to ensure they are not exposing their colleagues and families to the virus," Mr Arnott said.

Police were exposed to bodily fluids on 130 occasions last year, including 64 instances where officers were spat at.

Latest articles

National

Accused Qld balcony killer’s bail loosened

A Queensland man accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman by throwing her off a balcony will no longer have to wear a tracking device while on bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Drug addict jailed for setting man alight

A man who helped set another man on fire in Melbourne, inflicting burns to almost 70 per cent of his body, has been jailed for up to seven years.

AAP Newswire
National

Compulsory virus test to protect WA police

Laws to protect Western Australian police from infectious diseases could strengthen to include mandatory COVID-19 testing for offenders.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire