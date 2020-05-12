National

China suspends imports from four abattoirs

By AAP Newswire

Beef cattle feeding. - AAP

1 of 1

China has suspended imports from four Australian abattoirs in an escalation of trade tensions between the two nations.

The suspension comes days after China announced plans to slap an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley.

China is Australia's number one market for beef by volume, accounting for about 30 per cent of exports.

The Australian Meat Industry Council has put the suspension down to labelling issues.

"While not desirable, we have dealt with issues of this nature before and are working closely with the commonwealth," chief executive Patrick Hutchinson told AAP.

"This is a trade and market access issue that is being led by the commonwealth."

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have rapidly deteriorated after Prime Minister Scott Morrison began pushing for a global inquiry into the origins of coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Beijing's ambassador warned Chinese people would reconsider buying Australian beef if Mr Morrison continued calling for the investigation.

Latest articles

National

Accused Qld balcony killer’s bail loosened

A Queensland man accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman by throwing her off a balcony will no longer have to wear a tracking device while on bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Drug addict jailed for setting man alight

A man who helped set another man on fire in Melbourne, inflicting burns to almost 70 per cent of his body, has been jailed for up to seven years.

AAP Newswire
National

Compulsory virus test to protect WA police

Laws to protect Western Australian police from infectious diseases could strengthen to include mandatory COVID-19 testing for offenders.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire