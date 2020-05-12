National

Labor critical of bushfire relief speed

By AAP Newswire

Labor is concerned bushfire relief funds aren't reaching devastated towns quickly enough.

The Morrison government promised $2 billion for bushfire recovery at the peak of the crisis, but new data shows just $538 million was released by March.

Labor's emergency management spokesman Murray Watt says people need action, not marketing.

"Some of the government's most hyped funding pledges, including mental health assistance for schools and rural financial counselling, are yet to receive a single dollar," he said.

"Anybody who's on the ground knows money is not reaching those who need it. With winter approaching, bushfire victims are still living in tents and caravans, while the government tries to spin what it's actually doing."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison detailed on Monday how $650 million will be spent to help communities recover, with most to be spend on local projects.

Close to $150 million of that will go towards helping native wildlife and habitat areas devastated by the fires.

It takes the total environmental recovery investment to $200 million.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the funding boost would help the future of koalas, frogs and unique plants such as the Wollemi Pine.

The money will be available over two years from July and target bushfire-affected regions, including world and national heritage areas, the rainforests of the NSW north coast and alpine environments.

