National

New laws in SA in response to coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

SA Attorney-General Vickie Chapman. - AAP

1 of 1

New laws to speed up infrastructure projects, ensure the state's electricity supplies and better protect those with mental health and disability issues during the coronavirus pandemic will be introduced to the South Australian parliament.

Attorney-General Vickie Chapman says the bill to go before the house on Tuesday will address various aspects of the operation of both the government and parliament during the declared emergency period.

"We are continuing to monitor the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will update our legislative response and introduce new measures as appropriate," Ms Chapman said.

The moves will cut red tape to ensure major infrastructure projects can get started sooner in a bid to boost jobs and will ensure community visitors and the chief psychiatrist can visit and inspect mental health and disability services remotely, through audio-visual or other electronic means.

The laws will allow parliament's committees to meet remotely as well.

The legislation will also protect both commercial landlords and tenants impacted by COVID-19, ensuring no affected tenant can be evicted for non-payment of rent and prevent any rent increases during the emergency period.

Latest articles

Sport

Victorian government announces easing of restrictions for recreational sport

The first steps to getting sport in Victoria back on its feet were taken yesterday after an announcement from the Premier Daniel Andrews. In a press conference yesterday morning, the Premier announced the easing of restrictions in Victoria and from...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Staying positive despite player exodus

The Blighty Redeyes are expected to have a tough season in 2020 after a mass exodus from the club.

Jamie Lowe
Sport

Ardmona looking for a more competitive year

The excitement Shane Crawford has brought to Ardmona Recreation Reserve over summer has certainly spilled over to the netball ranks.

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire