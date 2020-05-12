National

Qld education executive stood aside

By AAP Newswire

Ex-Queensland deputy premier Jackie Trad at a press conference.

A senior executive from Queensland's education department has been stood aside, as a corruption probe that cost Jackie Trad the deputy premiership gets underway.

Ms Trad quit her ministerial duties on Sunday after the corruption watchdog said it was investigating claims she interfered with the selection process for the principal of a new high school in her electorate.

She denies any wrongdoing and says she'll fully cooperate with the Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

It has since emerged that a senior education department executive was stood aside.

The department's Director-General Tony Cook did not name the executive for privacy reasons.

But Education Minister Grace Grace has indicated in comments to The Courier-Mail that the action is related to the probe examining Ms Trad's actions.

"It is my understanding that the Director-General's actions relate to a matter that is currently being investigated by the CCC," the minister said on Monday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has appointed a new cabinet after Ms Trad's resignation as deputy premier and treasurer.

Ms Trad said she had no personal, political or professional links to any of the applicants for the principal's role in question, and never expressed a view about who should get the job.

Ms Trad had previously come under scrutiny by the CCC over the purchase of a house near the state government's flagship Cross River Rail project.

The watchdog looked into the purchase but found no evidence to support a reasonable suspicion of corrupt conduct.

But it did recommend changes to the way conflicts of interest are dealt with, including criminal penalties if MPs fail to declare such conflicts and don't update their register of interests.

