Victoria begins to ease virus restrictions

By AAP Newswire

Premier Daniel Andrews - AAP

Victoria's government has eased COVID-19 lockdown restrictions but is yet to set a date for schools to return to face-to-face learning.

From 11.59pm on Tuesday until May 31, Victorians will be allowed to have five guests visit their home.

Gatherings of 10 people outdoors will also be allowed as long as social distancing is observed.

The premier's beloved game of golf, walking groups, fishing and hiking will also be allowed to resume, as will AFL and NRL training, paving the way for both sporting codes to return.

People won't be allowed to stay at their family and friends' homes overnight or camp in national parks, some of which are being reopened.

"This is far from over. This is an opportunity for a first step that is safe, cautious and appropriate," Premier Daniel Andrews said.

But the premier remains tight-lipped on when students will return to school, making Victoria the only state or territory that is yet to set a date on a return to face-to-face learning.

"We're very close. There are details that have to be settled about the nature of that staggered return," he told ABC's Q&A program on Monday night.

"I'd probably be more focused on perhaps the weeks toward the end of the term."

Eased restrictions will also mean weddings will be able to have 10 guests, while up to 20 people can attend funerals indoors and up to 30 outdoors.

Up to 10 people will be allowed to join religious gatherings, not including the people required to run the service.

The state recorded another seven coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing Victoria's total to 1494, just over 100 of which are active.

