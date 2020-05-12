National

Coronavirus cases continue to drop in Qld

By AAP Newswire

Deputy Premier Steven Miles - AAP

Queensland's newly minted deputy premier has vowed to continue to stamp out the coronavirus as the number of positive diagnoses continues to drop across the state.

There were no new cases of COVID-1 recorded overnight on Monday and just 18 remain active.

Seven remain in hospital, three of them in intensive care.

Newly appointed Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles says the fact only 1045 people across Queensland had contracted the virus to date is incredibly positive.

"My immediate focus is continuing Queensland's world-leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Miles said.

"We moved early and we moved strongly, and we continue to keep in place the steps we put in place to keep Queenslanders safe."

But Mr Miles said there had been a drop in people being tested and urged anyone with respiratory symptoms to come forward.

The continuing low rate of coronavirus cases across the state will likely lead to further restrictions being eased.

Up to five people from the one household are now permitted to visit another home while from Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside, at weddings, pools and for exercise.

Kindy, prep, and years one, 11 and 12 students returned to the classroom on Monday for the first time in several weeks.

Others are expected to return to school from May 25.

