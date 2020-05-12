National

NSW govt warns against corona complacency

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has issued a stern warning ahead of the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions, saying complacency is the enemy just as much as the virus itself.

The state has begun the process of opening back up and on Monday announced just one positive coronavirus case in the preceding 24-hour period.

NSW parliament will sit for one day on Tuesday to push through the government's emergency coronavirus legislation, with Ms Berejiklian hoping to return to normal sittings by June.

Students have returned to classrooms for one day of face-to-face learning per week while on Friday, restrictions will ease around outdoor gatherings and cafes and restaurants.

Ms Berejiklian stressed that vigilance was still needed and urged anyone with any flu-like symptoms to stay indoors and get tested.

"I'm extremely worried about people being complacent," Ms Berejikian said.

"I can't stress that enough - not only do we have the virus to deal with as our enemy, we also have complacency.

"We have to assume every time we leave the house that we have the virus and everyone we come into contact with has the virus. That's how we have to live our lives until the pandemic is over."

She said workers, including those in the public service, should be encouraged to work from home if they still could.

"At the moment our public transport network is coping quite well, it requires only about only 30 to 40 per cent capacity to ensure social distancing," she said.

"We can't have everybody who normally uses our peak hour public transport to go back at the same time, so we'll be recommending staggered work hours and a whole range of other initiatives."

