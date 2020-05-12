Mobile virus testing heads to Tas towns

Mobile coronavirus testing buses will head to regional towns across Tasmania in coming weeks as the state treads a cautious path out of restrictions.

Clinics are set to open in Bothwell, Scottsdale and Geeveston, south of Hobart, this weekend, with further areas to be targeted.

Tasmania has recorded just four new COVID-19 cases this month and no new infections were confirmed on Monday for a fourth day in a row.

The first stage of a three-step plan out of restrictions is slated to begin on May 18 but the government has warned any relaxation of rules depends on public health advice.

"As we go through the recovery phase, increased testing is one of the key pillars," Health Minister Sarah Courtney said on Monday.

Anyone in the state with cold or flu symptoms is being urged to contact the public health hotline and come forward for testing.

"As we ease restrictions, some people may think that this means the threat has gone away. It has not," Ms Courtney said.

Premier Peter Gutwein has previously said the state will march to its own beat when deciding when to ease restrictions.

Almost 20,000 people have been tested so far in the state.