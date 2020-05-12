National

WA wants ‘bang for buck’ virus rule easing

By AAP Newswire

People sitting in groups in Perth's Kings Park - AAP

1 of 1

Not everyone will be happy with the order in which COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Western Australia, but more freedoms are likely to be granted next month, the state government says.

The indoor and outdoor gathering limit was lifted from two people to 10 a fortnight ago, and will rise again to 20 on Monday, with up to 30 people able to attend outdoor weddings.

But some have grumbled they must buy a meal if they want to have a drink in a pub.

"We can go across all the measures in place and ... find some suggestions of contradictions. But what we are trying to do is capture those activities which provide the biggest economic bang for our buck," Health Minister Roger Cook told reporters on Monday.

"Opening up cafes and restaurants in the first instance is what we hope will bring as many people back to the workplace as possible."

Mr Cook said playgrounds had not yet been reopened as they were difficult to police.

Premier Mark McGowan flagged a further relaxation of rules under phase three, likely to start in mid-June.

WA reported no new cases on Monday, leaving the state's tally at 552, with only seven cases remaining active.

Almost three weeks have passed since WA had a case that was not a returned traveller or a close contact of a confirmed case.

Latest articles

News

Sign salute for nurses, carers and mums

Nurses and care staff at Shepparton’s Menarock Life on Pine Rd celebrated mothers, carers and nurses with special messages ahead of today’s International Nurses Day

John Lewis
News

Search for Mother’s Day gift leads to a snake bite

What started as a search for a Mother’s Day gift ended in a snake bite for Kialla’s Therese Nicholson last week. Mrs Nicholson, who makes floral arrangements as a hobby, was driving in Shepparton on Thursday when she saw blue gum foliage on the side...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Ambulance call-outs drop in light of pandemic

The region’s Ambulance Victoria director is urging residents not to be afraid to call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency. Ambulance Victoria experienced a significant drop in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambulance Victoria Hume Regional...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire