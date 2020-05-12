WA wants ‘bang for buck’ virus rule easing

National
WA wants ‘bang for buck’ virus rule easingBy AAP Newswire
Not everyone will be happy with the order in which COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Western Australia, but more freedoms are likely to be granted next month, the state government says.
The indoor and outdoor gathering limit was lifted from two people to 10 a fortnight ago, and will rise again to 20 on Monday, with up to 30 people able to attend outdoor weddings.
But some have grumbled they must buy a meal if they want to have a drink in a pub.
"We can go across all the measures in place and ... find some suggestions of contradictions. But what we are trying to do is capture those activities which provide the biggest economic bang for our buck," Health Minister Roger Cook told reporters on Monday.
"Opening up cafes and restaurants in the first instance is what we hope will bring as many people back to the workplace as possible."
Mr Cook said playgrounds had not yet been reopened as they were difficult to police.
Premier Mark McGowan flagged a further relaxation of rules under phase three, likely to start in mid-June.
WA reported no new cases on Monday, leaving the state's tally at 552, with only seven cases remaining active.
Almost three weeks have passed since WA had a case that was not a returned traveller or a close contact of a confirmed case.