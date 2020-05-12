National

SA active virus cases close to zero

By AAP Newswire

SA Premier Steven Marshall and cafe owner Vassil Nikoliadis - AAP

1 of 1

South Australia is edging closer to having no active coronavirus cases as it begins to lift restrictions on daily life.

SA Health reported no new infections on Monday with the state's total remaining on 439.

Only one of those is still considered active.

Another person remains in hospital after recovering from the illness but is no longer infectious.

SA has begun lifting virus restrictions with alcohol-free dining allowed in cafes and restaurants provided the number of patrons is limited to 10.

Next month that will be increased to 20 and alcohol will be permitted along with indoor dining, clearing the way for pubs to open their doors again.

Premier Steven Marshall has also suggested the 20-person limit could be increased to ensure the viability of the hospitality sector.

"We're sitting down with the industry to work out how we might go even more than that when they open because we want to get them back to being viable," the premier said.

"But we've got to do it in a safe way.

"There will definitely be limits. We've got to take this incrementally. We can't go from zero to 2000."

Latest articles

News

Sign salute for nurses, carers and mums

Nurses and care staff at Shepparton’s Menarock Life on Pine Rd celebrated mothers, carers and nurses with special messages ahead of today’s International Nurses Day

John Lewis
News

Search for Mother’s Day gift leads to a snake bite

What started as a search for a Mother’s Day gift ended in a snake bite for Kialla’s Therese Nicholson last week. Mrs Nicholson, who makes floral arrangements as a hobby, was driving in Shepparton on Thursday when she saw blue gum foliage on the side...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Ambulance call-outs drop in light of pandemic

The region’s Ambulance Victoria director is urging residents not to be afraid to call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency. Ambulance Victoria experienced a significant drop in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambulance Victoria Hume Regional...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire