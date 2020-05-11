National

Students to return to Vic classrooms soon

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of schoolboys - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian students will return to face-to-face learning in term two, the premier has confirmed.

Premier Daniel Andrews says the state government is close to finalising a plan to see students back in the classroom before the end of June.

"We're very close. There are details that have to be settled about the nature of that staggered return," he told ABC's Q&A program, refusing to provide a specific return date.

"I'd probably be more focused on perhaps the weeks toward the end of the term," he said on Monday night.

Victoria is the only state or territory that is yet to set a date on a return to classes but the premier defended his cautious approach.

"Every state's in a different position," Mr Andrews said.

"We took the position and the view that it simply wasn't a good thing to have a million students going to and from school, hundreds of thousands of teachers and parents going to and from school every day," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Andrews outlined the state's "safe, cautious and appropriate" easing of COVID-19 restrictions, from 11.59pm Tuesday until May 31.

They include allowing Victorians to host up to five visitors in their homes and meet outdoors in groups of 10.

Latest articles

Sport

Eddy starts national cycling series with strong race

FORMER Echuca cyclist Pat Eddy has finished fourth in the opening round of the National Road Series.

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Sport clubs will only return when it is safe

LOCAL sporting clubs throughout regional Victoria want sport to return only when health experts have deemed it is safe to do so, according to Regional Sport Victoria. Chair of Regional Sport Victoria Felicity Williams said: “Local sporting clubs are...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Courts removed from Echuca Lawn for Bridge Project

AFTER two years under VicRoads possession, six tennis courts at the side of the Echuca Lawn Tennis Club have been removed as part of the Echuca Moama bridge project. But there remains no movement in constructing replacement copurts for the club and...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire