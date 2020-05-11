National

Qld announces coal mine explosion inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk - AAP

1 of 1

An independent board of inquiry will investigate how an underground gas explosion at a central Queensland coal mine left four men fighting for life.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on Monday.

The miners were working at Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine at Moranbah on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

They suffered extensive burns to their upper bodies and airways and were flown to Brisbane's Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Four remain in a critical condition, while a fifth man also injured in the blast is listed as stable.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said last week's incident was "unacceptable" in the 21st century.

Dr Lynham said a former judge or senior lawyer would head the inquiry, which would include public hearings.

An interim report is expected by August.

The underground gas explosion at Moranbah is the first to occur in Queensland in more than 25 years.

The previous one at Moura in 1994 claimed the lives of 11 miners.

Dr Lynham said the inquiry that followed the Moura disaster changed mining safety across the state.

He said he hoped this new inquiry would build on recent attempts by the government to overhaul safety within the industry.

"Queensland has the world's toughest mine health and safety laws," he said.

"This government has made sweeping reforms to those laws and there is more to come."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Flemington trip to reinvigorate Sunlight

After running last in the Sangster Stakes at Morphettville, Sunlight returned to Melbourne for a quick trip to refresh her.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Whittington’s service fee reduced

Queensland’s Grandview stud has reduced the service fee for its top sire Whittington in an effort to help breeders during the economic downturn.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Trainer Peter Moody returns with a winner

Four-time Melbourne premiership winner Peter Moody has made a winning return to the training ranks with his first runner in more than four years at Ballarat.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire