Leyonhjelm appeals defamation ruling

Elderly senators ought not have been called to give evidence about their year-old recollections of what Sarah Hanson-Young said during a brief parliamentary interjection, an appeal court has been told.

The Parliamentary Privileges Act prohibited consideration of what was said by the Greens senator during the June 2018 interjection, the barrister for former senator David Leyonhjelm said on Monday.

Dr Gillian Dempsey was making submissions at the Federal Court appeal against a November finding Mr Leyonhjelm had defamed Senator Hanson-Young and was motivated by malice and intended publicly shaming her.

The former Liberal Democrat senator was ordered to pay her $125,000 in defamation damages and interest.

Justice Richard White found Mr Leyonhjelm had portrayed his then-colleague as a hypocrite and misandrist, after wrongly stating she had made an absurd claim along the lines that "all men are rapists".

The Greens senator sued over comments he made outside parliament, which expanded on his comment to her in the Senate to "stop shagging men" amid a debate on legislation seeking to prevent violence against women.

Senator Hanson-Young denied using words tantamount to claiming all men were rapists, and Justice White heard evidence from other senators about what they had heard.

Referring to parliamentary privilege, Dr Dempsey on Monday said while it may seem extreme "you are not allowed to look at what was said in parliament".

"You certainly can't go fishing through the year-old recollections of elderly senators," she said.

"In this case there was no formal record of what was said - no Hansard report, no video, no audio recording."

In effectively setting up two opposing senators against each other about what was said enlivened the "privilege" that prevents any evidence being given to the judiciary.

Any issue related to an interjection in parliament was a matter for a parliamentary committee not the courts, she said.

"This matter hangs entirely on the wording of this Statute," Dr Dempsey said before referring to rulings given in previous court cases.

She also challenged the malice finding, saying it was unrealistic to expect gentility in the "cut and thrust of politics" with parties of opposing views.

The hearing is continuing.