Man to stand trial for wheelie bin murder

By AAP Newswire

Signage at the Brisbane Magistrates Court (file image)

A Queensland man will stand trial for murder after a decomposing body was found in a wheelie bin.

Adam John Charles Evans is charged with murdering Kym Mitchell, 61, on November 26, 2018, in Yeronga, in suburban Brisbane.

Mr Mitchell's body was found six days later, wrapped in black garbage bags inside the residential rubbish bin.

People living in nearby units told a Brisbane Magistrates Court committal hearing on Monday they heard two men and a woman yelling and swearing on the night Mr Mitchell died.

One neighbour said she heard a thudding noise as if someone was being punched, the sound of breaking glass, and yelling for at least 15 minutes.

Another heard loud groaning while they were outside hanging out washing, but said there was often "arguing and commotion" from the unit.

Evans, 32, was also committed to stand trial for allegedly raping a woman four days after Mr Mitchell died.

He has been remanded in custody until the Supreme Court trial on a date still to be decided.

