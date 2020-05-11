National

Jury duty resumes with temperature checks

By AAP Newswire

NSW residents will be summoned for jury duty this week as the District Court promises to introduce methods to keep jurors safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jury trials are due to resume in the second tier of the NSW court system from June 15 at Sydney's Downing Centre and Parramatta courthouses as well as in Newcastle.

Authorities say they are confident jurors can maintain social distancing.

Potential jurors - who will receive a summons from Tuesday - may be screened on entry via a temperature check before they fill in a questionnaire and face selection via video link.

"All jurors will not be required to sit in the jury box but will be able to spread out across the courtroom," Chief Judge Derek Price said on Monday.

Jurors will receive individual meals while each courtroom's maximum capacity will be strictly monitored.

Those most at risk of catching the virus will be released from service.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Bathurst on Monday said some jury trials may resume in that jurisdiction on June 29 "subject to being satisfied on health issues for all participants".

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman encouraged all potential jurors to answer their summonses so they can "play their part".

"Jury service is one of the most important rights and responsibilities that we have as members of the community and is central to ensuring fair trials," he said on Monday.

The District Court holds about 1000 jury trials a year. Along with the Supreme Court, it stopped empanelling juries on March 16.

