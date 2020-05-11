National

Olympian in court over $200m cocaine haul

Olympian Nathan Baggaley will face a committal hearing this month for allegedly conspiring to import almost 600kg of cocaine into Australia.

The three-time world champion kayaker and Olympic silver medallist has been in custody since June last year after being arrested in Byron Bay.

Baggaley is charged with aiding or abetting the alleged cocaine importation in August 2018.

He is accused of buying a $100,000 boat that his brother Dru Baggaley and another man allegedly used to collect $200 million worth of cocaine from a larger vessel off the coast of northern NSW.

The drug haul was allegedly dumped overboard during a chase by authorities.

Baggaley is expected to face a committal hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 28.

