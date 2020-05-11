WA travel bans leave regions ‘in the cold’

Businesses in Western Australia's north and south-east are complaining they remain cut off from the capital despite eased coronavirus restrictions allowing travel between Perth and the popular South West.

Next week, the number of internal borders will be reduced to four.

Residents of Perth, the South West, Great Southern, Wheatbelt and Peel will be allowed travel among those regions, as will people in the Mid West, Gascoyne and Pilbara, but the Kimberley and Goldfields-Esperance regions will remain closed off.

Geraldton mayor Shane Van Styn said Mid West businesses were disappointed the region remained isolated from the capital, saying many charter operators and accommodation providers had closed.

Perth residents and grey nomads usually flocked north to warmer climes in winter, but were instead being encouraged to go south.

"We're being left in the cold," Mr Van Styn told AAP on Monday.

"We just can't work out why.

"The business community wants to get back on its feet and see the normal migration north."

Vince Catania, member for the massive North West Central electorate, said opening up the Gascoyne, Pilbara and Mid West regions was a big win.

But it was unfair the South West, which had already enjoyed summer tourism from Perth residents, would get a "second bite of the cherry".

"This is potentially going to take away money from the north-west businesses," Mr Catania told AAP.

"Why would you go to the coldest part of the state?

"It's creating an 'us and them'."

Kyran O'Donnell, member for Kalgoorlie in the Goldfields-Esperance region, said people in the regions were used to being treated like second-class citizens but were frustrated by the announcement.

"Surely regional areas would be opened up first before allowing access into Perth," Mr O'Donnell said in a statement.

Premier Mark McGowan said the eased measures were based on advice from health experts and he knew some communities would feel it was unfair but there were distinctions between north and south.

"As you go north, the number of significant health facilities declines and secondly the number of vulnerable communities in the north is much higher," Mr McGowan told 6PR radio.