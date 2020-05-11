National

Rapid coronavirus testing underway in SA

By AAP Newswire

FIFO workers are screened for COVID-19 - AAP

South Australian hospitals are now able to provide COVID-19 test results in less than an hour.

All metropolitan hospitals and 10 regional facilities are equipped to supply the service to patients.

Previously, results took around 24 hours to return, forcing patients into self-isolation until they were released.

Health Minister Steven Wade says rapid testing is crucial to continuing South Australia's battle against the virus.

"We know that every minute counts for patients deemed clinically urgent, which is why this tool will be potentially lifesaving for South Australians," he said.

The new measures will ensure those with urgent cases can receive treatment immediately, increasing the chances of successful recoveries.

SA Pathology's Director of Clinical Services Tom Dodd said rapid testing had worked well for influenza and would help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

"Rapid testing will allow clinicians to make early and well-informed decisions about the treatment requirements of COVID-19 patients, which can be particularly important for patients showing symptoms of the virus," Dr Dodd said.

