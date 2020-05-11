National

Union leader Jack Mundey dies, aged 90

By AAP Newswire

Former union and environmental activist Jack Mundey speaks to media. - AAP

Jack Mundey, Builders Labourers Union leader and Australian Communist Party member, has died at the age of 90.

Mr Mundey, who died on Sunday after a long illness, led the green bans movement which helped save many historic Sydney sites in the 1970s.

The CFMEU paid tribute to him as "giant" of the trade union movement.

"Jack showed that trade unions have the power to change our society for the better. His legacy is one that will echo through the ages, " CFMEU national construction secretary Dave Noon said in a statement.

Born in Malanda in far north Queensland, Mr Munday moved to Sydney aged 19, mainly to play rugby league and had three seasons with Parramatta.

He joined the Communist Party of Australia in 1957 because, he said in an interview for Australian Biography, it was the most militant group fighting for basic things like wages and conditions. Later he called himself an ecological communist.

In 1968 he was elected secretary of the NSW BLF - three years before green bans had an unlikely start.

A group of middle class women from affluent Hunters Hill went to the BLF in desperation after exhausting all conventional avenues in their bid to save Kelly's Bush, the last bushland in the area, from development.

Four hundred people turned up to a public meeting with the union.

So a ban was slapped on A.V. Jennings, the developer. When Jennings threatened to use non-union labour, the BLF countered with a threat to ban work on another big Jennings project.

Jennings gave way and Kelly's Bush was saved.

Soon the BLF was inundated with pleas - Mundey insisted the union would only act at the request of a community - for help to stop the destruction of much of old Sydney and its green spaces.

By 1974, 42 green bans had been imposed, stopping more than $3 billion worth of development.

Mr Mundey was on Sydney City Council in the 1980s, he became a life member of the Australian Conservation Foundation after 20 years on its executive and he was chair of the NSW Historic Houses Trust.

Two universities awarded him an honorary doctorate.

Mr Mundey was twice married, first to Stephanie Lennon, who died young. They had a son Michael who was killed in a car accident aged 22.

He is survived by his second wife, Judy.

