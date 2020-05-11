National

Gov to announce bushfire recovery funds

By AAP Newswire

Busfhire-destroyed home. - AAP

The federal government will announce a new $650 million package to help regional Australians recover from the devastating summer of bushfires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said $448.5 million would be allocated to individual communities to support local projects and recovery plans.

"Every community is different and every community is at a different point in their recovery," Mr Morrison said

"That's why the projects that these funds will support are not one-size-fits-all."

The projects will include workshops and events to help the community, land and water development, replacing produce and stock, supporting local jobs and building future resilience.

The package will be announced later on Monday.

