Porsche driver in Vic cop deaths in court

By AAP Newswire

Richard Pusey seeking bail - AAP

A Porsche driver who allegedly filmed and taunted dying police after a Melbourne truck crash wants to be released from prison on bail.

Richard Pusey is accused of telling Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor "amazing, absolutely amazing" as she died in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway last month.

Three of her colleagues, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, were also killed when a truck ploughed into the group impounding Pusey's car on April 22.

The 41-year-old mortgage broker had allegedly been speeding at 149km/h, and tested positive to ice and cannabis. He wasn't hurt when the truck veered into the emergency lane because he was urinating on the side of the road.

"All I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you've "f***ed my f***ing car", Pusey also allegedly told Sen Const Taylor after grabbing his mobile to film the graphic scene.

Pusey is expected to apply for bail in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday, as he faces charges including driving at a dangerous speed and reckless conduct endangering life.

Other charges include failing to render assistance, the destruction of evidence, drug possession, failing to remain after a drug test or render assistance, as well as three counts of committing an indictable offence while of bail.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton has said police would oppose Pusey's bail bid because of the severity of charges against him.

"The actions that we are alleging against him were at the very high end ... so we'd be saying that's in the public interest," Mr Ashton earlier told reporters.

Truck driver Mohinder Singh remains in custody charged with four counts of culpable driving causing the officers' death.

