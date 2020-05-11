Ruby Princess probe questions Carnival man

The inquiry into the Ruby Princess debacle will continue with the focus on the cruise company's communications with the NSW Port Authority.

The Special Commission of Inquiry will resume on Monday morning and continue to examine why 2700 passengers were allowed to disembark the ship on March 19 without proper checks.

The Ruby Princess has been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia, including a cluster in Tasmania.

Last week, the inquiry heard the NSW Port Authority reversed its decision to cancel the Ruby Princess' Sydney booking after the cruise line said it had a low coronavirus risk.

After receiving information from NSW Ambulance about two ill passengers, the authority cancelled the booking late on March 18.

But the authority's acting chief operating officer Emma Fensom said she reversed that decision early on March 19 after receiving advice from Carnival Australia's senior director of port operations Paul Mifsud.

Ms Fensom told the inquiry that Mr Mifsud had said: "NSW Health had not said the ambulances were for COVID-19" and that there were no cases of coronavirus on board.

Mr Mifsud was questioned late on Friday and the inquiry will hear from him again on Monday.

He told the inquiry he learned on the afternoon of March 18 from Carnival's port agents that NSW Health would not be boarding the ship because of its low risk status.

Tensions at times ran high during last week's sittings after NSW Health senior epidemiologist Kelly-Anne Ressler was reduced to tears.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Commissioner Bret Walker SC's questioning of her as "aggressive".

Counsel assisting Richard Beasley SC also lashed out at a News Corp Australia report that described the questioning of Ms Ressler as "an act of state-sponsored bastardry".