National

Restrictions begin to ease in Tasmania

By AAP Newswire

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania's coronavirus restrictions will start to ease this week, as 72 hours pass without a new case.

From Monday, visits to aged care facilities will be eased, allowing no more than two people to visit once per week.

Funeral limits will also be relaxed, with the cap on mourners rising from 10 to 20.

National parks and reserves will open for residents to exercise within 30 kilometres of their homes, as will TasTAFE campuses and training facilities for small groups to do practical learning or assessments.

The state has recorded no new COVID-19 cases in three days, with the overall tally remaining at 225 on Sunday night.

Premier Peter Gutwein said on Friday that restrictions will be lifted further on May 18, when stage one of the island state's path out of coronavirus restrictions kicks off.

Public gatherings can then increase from two to 10 people, including for real estate purposes, religious meetings and weddings.

Border restrictions are still expected to be in place when stage three of the plan begins in mid-July.

"Our pathway back will be gradual, it will be careful," Mr Gutwein said, adding that any changes to restrictions are dependent on public health advice.

"We will continue to march to the beat of our own drum. If we find that we cannot move, then we won't."

Students from kindergarten to years 6, and years 11 and 12 will return to classrooms from May 25, with remaining grades to resume in June.

Latest articles

Opinion

A letter to my children

It has always been about you. But somewhere along the way, I got lost. Lost in me, lost in my life — my wants, my needs. Coronavirus has given me time to think and has brought you back to me, to how it was when you were young: when you came...

Christine Anderson
Opinion

There’s nothing like a hug from Mum

It’s been 124 days since I last hugged my mum. When she pulled out of my driveway in early January, the COVID-19 pandemic was yet to hit Australia. There was no talk of the social distancing, isolation and travel bans that are now a part of everyday...

Jessica Ball
Opinion

This can’t be happening, not to me

Everything had been going so well, even the whirlwind courtship and that so unexpected ‘I will’ when the question was popped. Which of course had demanded a celebratory escape to somewhere full of the `A’ crowd, Bora Bora perhaps...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire