Restrictions begin to ease in Tasmania

Tasmania's coronavirus restrictions will start to ease this week, as 72 hours pass without a new case.

From Monday, visits to aged care facilities will be eased, allowing no more than two people to visit once per week.

Funeral limits will also be relaxed, with the cap on mourners rising from 10 to 20.

National parks and reserves will open for residents to exercise within 30 kilometres of their homes, as will TasTAFE campuses and training facilities for small groups to do practical learning or assessments.

The state has recorded no new COVID-19 cases in three days, with the overall tally remaining at 225 on Sunday night.

Premier Peter Gutwein said on Friday that restrictions will be lifted further on May 18, when stage one of the island state's path out of coronavirus restrictions kicks off.

Public gatherings can then increase from two to 10 people, including for real estate purposes, religious meetings and weddings.

Border restrictions are still expected to be in place when stage three of the plan begins in mid-July.

"Our pathway back will be gradual, it will be careful," Mr Gutwein said, adding that any changes to restrictions are dependent on public health advice.

"We will continue to march to the beat of our own drum. If we find that we cannot move, then we won't."

Students from kindergarten to years 6, and years 11 and 12 will return to classrooms from May 25, with remaining grades to resume in June.