Ex-AFL coach Dean Laidley to make bail bid

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Dean Laidley

Former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley is expected to apply for bail in a Melbourne court amid the furore over the leaking of photos of him in police custody.

Four Victoria Police officers have been suspended over the images of Laidley wearing a wig and dress inside a Melbourne police station following the his arrest for alleged stalking earlier this month.

Laidley is expected to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday after being remanded in custody on May 2.

Laidley played for West Coast before joining North Melbourne in 1993.

The 53-year-old is currently coaching the Maribyrnong Park Football Club.

