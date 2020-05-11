National

Vic awaits easing of virus restrictions

Victoria's state of emergency has come to an end, with the state government expected to outline a plan to slowly lift coronavirus restrictions this week.

Victoria is the only state yet to relax restrictions after Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a three-step plan to move to a "COVID-safe economy" on Friday.

Premier Daniel Andrews said he would wait to reveal new rules on Monday following the expiration of Victoria's state of emergency.

Stage one of Mr Morrison's plan allows for five people to gather at homes and 10 to gather at businesses and public places while people will be allowed to travel locally and regionally.

It also allows shops, small restaurants and cafes to reopen while still abiding by social distancing measures, as well as libraries, community centres and playgrounds.

Mr Andrews described the national cabinet-approved framework as a "menu".

"We will choose elements of that and the respective timing for the rollout of each of those elements that best suit Victoria," he said on Friday.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said more than 150,000 Victorians have been tested for COVID-19 as part of a two-week testing blitz, with data gathered to be used to decide how and when to ease restrictions.

Ms Mikakos said about 20 cases were detected as part of the testing blitz that weren't linked to other known cases.

It comes as the state recorded an additional 10 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing Victoria's total to 1487.

One of the new cases is related to an outbreak at Cedar Meats in Melbourne's west, taking the total number of cases related to the abattoir to 76.

Another positive test came from a returned traveller in mandatory hotel quarantine while eight new cases are still being investigated.

Ten people, meanwhile, were arrested at a protest outside state parliament against the lockdown, vaccinations and the 5G network.

Among those arrested were two of the protest's organisers.

The majority will be fined $1600 for breaking lockdown rules while three are expected to be charged with assaulting a police officer.

Police said they are attempting to identify others who attended so they can be fined too.

