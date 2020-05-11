National

Some Qld students return to the classroom

By AAP Newswire

A stock picture of a prep student - AAP

Queensland students will return to the classroom on Monday as the state government continues to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Children enrolled in kindy, prep, and years one, 11 and 12 will be the first cohorts to return to school.

The state government will assess the statewide response to the partial reopening of classrooms this Friday, before the go-ahead is given for those in other year levels.

It's proposed students from years two to 10 will return to school from May 25.

The staged approach is part of the Queensland government's wider plan to reopen the state following the flattening of the coronavirus curve.

Restrictions across the wider community will ease again from this Saturday, with up to five people allowed inside together and up to 10 outside.

Restaurants, libraries, pools and beauty salons can reopen, provided they adhere to restricted numbers and social distancing.

Open house inspections and auctions will also be allowed to proceed.

