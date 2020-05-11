National

Virus restrictions ease in South Australia

By AAP Newswire

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade - AAP

South Australia's first major attempt to lift coronavirus restrictions has been put in place but authorities have reiterated warnings against complacency.

From Monday, all country accommodation across SA will be allowed to reopen, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and Airbnb services.

Alcohol-free outdoor dining at cafes and restaurants and the resumption of outdoor sports training will also be permitted.

Universities and TAFE colleges will be free to resume face-to-face learning, public swimming pools, places of worship and libraries can reopen, and open house inspections and home auctions will be permitted.

More restrictions are scheduled to go in June but Health Minister Stephen Wade says that depends on the health outcomes in the coming weeks.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Mike Cusack says it remains vital for all South Australians to continue to do the right thing in terms of good hygiene and social distancing.

"I would really like to remind people that we shouldn't become complacent," he said.

"We've seen just over the state border in Victoria there are still cases on a daily basis and that could happen in South Australia still."

Dr Cusack said with some restrictions being eased, the likelihood of new cases spreading would be "that much further and faster".

SA reported no new virus cases on Sunday, with only one new infection reported over the past 18 days.

The state's total number of cases remained at 439.

Only one case is still considered active.

